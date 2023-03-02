Tripura Election 2023: BJP emerges as single largest party

Tripura Election 2023: Tripura had recorded a turnout of 89.98 per cent in the assembly election which most exit polls have given a clean sweep to BJP. As per ECI, the BJP is leading on 17 seats and Tipra Motha Party is leading on 11 seats.

The BJP looked to have a lock on victory in Tripura in the early rounds of counting. The Tripura election in 2023 is anticipated to be a three-cornered, high-stakes contest between the incumbent Saffron party, the Left-Cong coalition, and newcomer Tipra Motha.

With the highest 40.6% vote share, the BJP alliance is leading, as per the ECI trends.

As per the ECI trend, BJP has taken over with the majority of 18 seats followed by Congress-left 14 seats. While Tipra Motha has garnered 12 seats.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly election 2023: Full list of winners and losers

Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura, or IPFT, an indigenous group, and the BJP are running together. However, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha, they will gain the majority quickly this time around without the ally's assistance. The party had attempted to contact Tipra Motha as well, but the discussions broke down due to the party's desire for statehood, which is controlled by tribes.

Among the top contenders in Tripura are Dr Manik Saha, the chief minister, who is contesting from Town Bordowali. A Congressman, Saha joined BJP in 2016 and was made the party’s state president in 2021. Saha, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year, took Biplab Deb's position as chief minister after the latter was requested to step down.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Here's a complete list of winners and losers

Sudip Roy Barman, a six-time Legislator for the Congress from Agartala who left the party to join the BJP in 2018 but quickly rejoined it, is also a candidate. He has never been beaten prior to now.

Up to 60 counting observers have been selected by the Election Commission to ensure an open and impartial tally of all assembly districts. They landed on February 28 in Tripura. Up to 259 candidates from various political groups are having their votes counted at 21 separate sites. Five to eight cycles of counting will take place. Elections to the 60 assembly constituencies in the state were held on February 16, with around 89.98 per cent of voters exercising their franchise.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: Check out who won and who lost from their seats

Meanwhile, exit polls have given BJP a clean sweep in Tripura. According to Axis My India, the BJP alliance could win 36-45 of the 60 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance 6-11 and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) 9-16.

Matrize, meanwhile, has predicted 29-36 seats for BJP+, 13-21 for CPM+, 11-16 for TMP and three for others. Jan Ki Baat has predicted 29-40 seats for BJP+, 9-16 for CPM+, 10-14 for TMP and one for others. ETG has predicted 24 seats for BJP+, 21 for CPM+, 14 for TMP and one for others.

Also Read | Meghalaya 2023 Mandate: NPP emerges as single largest party