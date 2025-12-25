UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar says a court has ordered Kuldeep Singh Sengar to stay 5km away from the Unnao rape victim's family. The family is protesting his bail, expressing fear for their safety and demanding that the bail be cancelled.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that Delhi Police sought to address concerns of family of Unnao rape case victim about their security and conveyed that the court has told convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar that he must stay away from the family.

"The court has said that Kuldeep Singh Sengar must stay at least 5 km away from the victim's family. While protesting in Delhi, the police told the family that if the court has made this arrangement, then how can they be unsafe?" Rajbhar said in an interaction with the media.

Victim's Family Protests Bail, Expresses Fear

Unnao rape case victim and her family have protested over the bail given to Sengar, a former MLA, in the case and also expressed her anguish over the security personnel "taking her daughters" in a vehicle.

The mother of the victim, who was dropped on a road while they were being taken in a bus, repeatedly said they want justice and Sengar's bail should be cancelled. She said she hopes the Supreme Court will cancel the bail granted to Sengar by the Delhi High Court. She also said that they will not go home till they get justice.

"We did not get justice... They are taking my daughter away as a captive... These security personnel want to kill us all. They took my daughters away in a CRPF vehicle... Kuldeep Sengar's bail should be cancelled; otherwise, we will give up our lives... Otherwise, we will be killed, we are not safe," the mother of the victim told reporters.

Details of Sengar's Bail Order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A Delhi CBI court convicted him in a minor's rape case, and he was serving a life sentence. His appeal against the judgment is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Division Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence during the pendency of his appeal. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs. 15 lakh. However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in that case. (ANI)