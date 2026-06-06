The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) and its units conducted a two-day solidarity and relief mission in Manipur, distributing aid, meeting with CSOs, and supporting families of individuals abducted by Kuki SoO militants.

NSF Conducts Solidarity and Relief Mission

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF), accompanied by its advisors, senior leaders, and representatives of various federating units from Nagaland, successfully carried out a two-day Solidarity and Relief Mission across several districts of Manipur on Saturday to express support for communities affected by the prevailing situation in the state.

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The NSF delegation comprised federation officials and executives, advisors and senior members, as well as the presidents of the Angami Students' Union, All Sumi Students' Union, Chakhesang Students' Union, Ao Students' Conference, Rengma Students' Union, Pochury Students' Union, and Zeliangrong Students' Union, Nagaland.

The mission commenced on Day 1 with the delegation travelling from Kohima through Senapati, Kangpokpi, Imphal, and Litan before reaching Ukhrul district. On Day 2, the team travelled from Ukhrul via Litan and Imphal to Makhan Village before proceeding through Kangpokpi and concluding the mission at Senapati.

As part of the relief mission, the NSF distributed relief materials to individuals and families affected by the ongoing situation in the Ukhrul district. The delegation also engaged with various civil society organisations (CSOs) in both Ukhrul and Senapati, discussing the challenges faced by affected communities and exploring ways to strengthen unity and cooperation among Naga communities.

Support for Abduction Victims

During their visit to Makhan Village, the NSF delegation met village leaders, the women who were recently released by Kuki SoO militants, and the families of the six Naga brothers who were abducted by Kuki SoO militants, following their ordeal, conveying solidarity, encouragement, and support on behalf of the Naga student community.

The NSF stated that the mission was undertaken to stand in solidarity with affected families, assess ground realities, and reaffirm the federation's commitment to the welfare, safety, and unity of the Naga people during these challenging times.

Protest Erupts Over Abduction of Naga Civilians

Meanwhile, in a different part of the state, protesters on Saturday blocked the Imphal-Dimapur road along National Highway-2 at Namdilong village gate, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi District on May 13, 2026.

The protest was organised by the Koubrou Range Liangmei Women's Union, with demonstrators raising slogans demanding justice and accusing both the State and Central governments of failing to take adequate action to rescue the remaining hostages. The protesters warned that they would continue their agitation until the six hostages are released or their whereabouts are officially confirmed.