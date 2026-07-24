BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress for 'stooping low' after MP Imran Masood accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of 'striking a deal'. Poonawalla said Rahul Gandhi is avoiding a discussion on Wangchuk's demands and insulting the activist.

After Congress MP Imran Masood accused Sonam Wangchuk of "striking a deal with the government" as the climate and social activist ended his hunger strike, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday accused the opposition of "stooping low". He alleged that LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is "running away" from a discussion on Sonam Wangchuk's demands. Poonawalla claimed that while the Union government successfully engaged with the protesters, Congress has resorted to insulting the climate activist through its leaders.

'Rahul Gandhi Running Away From Discussion'

"How low can Congress stoop in the fight for credit? The 'Yuvraj' of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) stayed abroad for 21 days; he never visited Sonam Wangchuk, nor did he go to the Jantar Mantar protest. In fact, today, when the government spoke with the protesters and Sonam Wangchuk, and got him to break his fast, the entire country is happy about it," Poonawalla said in a video message.

The BJP leader further alleged that Rahul Gandhi is avoiding a formal discussion on the Ladakhi activist's demands and is instead using party leaders to disparage him. "Sonam Wangchuk's demand was for a discussion in Parliament, but Rahul Gandhi is running away from that discussion as well. Instead, he has directed his leader Imran Masood to abuse and insult Sonam Wangchuk. Imran Masood has issued statements insulting Sonam Wangchuk, calling him a 'deal-maker' and claiming he made a deal. By comparing him to Anna Hazare, he used derogatory words for both Anna Hazare and Sonam Wangchuk," he added.

Poonawalla Questions Silence of Civil Society

Poonawalla also questioned the silence of certain civil society groups and individuals, specifically naming the CJP and Abhijeet Dipke, over the alleged derogatory remarks. "Does CJP support this now? Will Abhijeet Dipke and CJP condemn this? They are using the shoulders of the Congress--the same Congress that allowed paper leaks and shamelessly never brought an anti-copying law or fast-track courts. Today, the Prime Minister spoke about fast-track courts, strict laws, and the best interests of the students," he said.

'Congress Only After Credit'

Poonawalla further accused the opposition of being driven by ego and a desire for credit, rather than genuine concern for the public or students. "Tthe Congress party, keeping only its ego at the forefront, along with the Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and CJP, is abusing Sonam Wangchuk just so he doesn't get the credit. Even Sonam Wangchuk's wife said that Congress is insincere. This is the real face of Congress; they are not with the students, they are only after the credit," Poonawalla said. (ANI)