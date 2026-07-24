JNU issued an advisory asking its community to refrain from Jantar Mantar gatherings, citing Supreme Court directions. Meanwhile, the CJP announced that protests will persist until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

JNU issues advisory against protests

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued an advisory asking students, faculty and staff to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, citing the Supreme Court's directions on public demonstrations. In the advisory, the university said, "All stakeholders of JNU's epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi."

The advisory also urged members of the university community to exercise responsibility on social media. "Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University's code of conduct," it said. The university further encouraged students, faculty and staff to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.

CJP protests to continue until minister resigns

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Deepak Balyan announced that ongoing demonstrations will persist without interruption until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post, dismissing government assurances regarding fast-track courts as insufficient, adding youth of this country are awakened and won't be fooled.

CJP spokesperson outlined the core stance of the agitation, stating, "CJP's clear call is that this protest will continue indefinitely until Dharmendra Pradhan (Union Education Minister) resigns. PM Modi says cases will be tried in fast-track courts, but those are just words; we don't trust them because the youth have been cheated many times before. The youth feel betrayed and are troubled."

'A fight for accountability'

"But the youth of this country have now awakened and won't be fooled by such talk. Their straightforward demand is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure accountability. This fight of ours is a fight for accountability and responsibility," he added. (ANI)