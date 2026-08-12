N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, will not seek reappointment after his term ends on Feb 20, 2027. The decision follows a lack of unanimous support from the Board for a five-year extension, despite recommendations from Tata Trusts.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, has decided not to offer himself for reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, after the company's Board failed to reach a consensus on extending his tenure.

Board Vote Lacks Unanimous Support

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chandrasekaran said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended extending his next term by five years. The proposal was subsequently recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. However, the proposal did not receive the required support at the Tata Sons Board meeting held on February 24, 2026.

"However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," Chandrasekaran said.

He said it has been six months since that Board meeting and no resolution has been reached so far.

Chandrasekaran Prioritizes Leadership Clarity, Won't Seek Reappointment

Chandrasekaran said Tata Sons is a large institution with several strategic projects at critical stages of execution, making clarity on the group's future leadership important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.

"It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders," he said.

Against this backdrop, Chandrasekaran said he had communicated to the Tata Sons Board that he would not seek reappointment after his current term ends.

"Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board, that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027," he said.

He also asked the Board to begin the succession process soon to ensure a smooth transition at the top of the group.

"I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition," Chandrasekaran said.

'A Great Honour and Profound Responsibility'

Chandrasekaran's decision comes after a prolonged uncertainty over his next term. While the two Tata Trusts had unanimously recommended a five-year extension and the proposal had also been recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board, the absence of unanimous support at the Board meeting prevented the proposal from moving forward.

Chandrasekaran said he has completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group and described his decade-long leadership of Tata Sons as a great honour and responsibility.

"I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution," he said.

"Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility," he added.

With his decision, the focus now shifts to the succession process at Tata Sons. Chandrasekaran's current term as Chairman of Tata Sons will formally end on February 20, 2027. (ANI)