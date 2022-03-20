Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    N Biren Singh unanimously elected as Manipur CM again

    Singh's name was picked after he was elected as the BJP Legislative Party leader during a conference held this afternoon at the state BJP headquarters. As central observers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju travelled to Imphal.

    Imphal, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    Manipur caretaker Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh was unanimously chosen as the state's next chief minister on Sunday. The Manipur BJP legislature party met in Imphal and made the decision. 

    Speaking to the media, Nirmala Sithraman said, "It is a wise conclusion that has been reached unanimously by all parties. It will guarantee that Manipur has a stable and responsible government that will continue to grow since the Centre today, led by Prime Minister Modi, pays special attention to Northeastern states."

    The Bharatiya Janata Party had contested the recently finished Manipur elections under Biren's leadership, but he was still battling for the top seat since another contender, Biswajit Singh, had been in the BJP longer than the CM.

    He had stated that he wants the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act abolished before of the 2022 Assembly elections. It is worth noting that Biren won with more than 18,000 votes from his home seat of Heingang in the East Imphal district of Manipur, beating the Indian National Congress (INC) challenger - P Sharatchandra Singh.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
