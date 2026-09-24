A 23-year-old woman alleged she was gang-raped by two CRPF personnel and two others at a farmhouse in UP's Amroha. Police said all four accused have been arrested after an FIR was registered based on the woman's complaint.

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by two CRPF personnel and two others at a farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, following which all accused individuals have been arrested, police said.

Amroha Superintendent of Police Lakhan Singh said on Wednesday that the Hasanpur police station received information late on the night of September 22 and early morning of September 23 regarding the incident, following which police reached the spot and secured the woman.

SP Details Incident and Arrests

Providing details of the case, Amroha SP Lakhan Singh said, "Late in the night/early morning between September 22 and 23, Hasanpur police station received information where a woman reported that she was being forced/assaulted at a farmhouse. As soon as the matter came to notice, the police immediately reached the spot. Upon arrival, the woman was first secured. Following this, a complete investigation of the matter was carried out. It emerged that the woman had come here to Amroha with two prior acquaintances named Mohit and Lalaram, who are respectively a Head Constable and an Inspector in the CRPF."

The SP further said that the accused persons had arrived at a guest house to meet another acquaintance and that an FIR has been registered in the matter. He said, “Mohit and Lalaram had come here to meet their friend Sanjay, who had also arrived at the guest house. Pramod had gone there to bring food for them. Subsequently, the woman stated that physical relations were established with her by them. Immediate cognizance of the case has been taken, and an FIR has been registered. All the accused individuals have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Legal action will be taken against anyone based on whatever role emerges during the investigation, and they will be produced before the honorable court."

Further investigation is going on.