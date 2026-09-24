The Indian Coast Guard rescued a 36-year-old Bangladeshi crew member from MV AMRIS off the Andaman Islands in a nighttime operation. The man, who sustained severe head and spinal injuries, was evacuated and airlifted for urgent medical care.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued a 36-year-old Bangladeshi crew member from the bulk carrier 'MV AMRIS' off Diglipur in the North Andaman Islands, during the intervening night of September 20 and 21.

According to a post on X by the ICG, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rajdoot executed a high-stakes nighttime operation in rough seas upon receiving distress information from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Sri Vijaya Puram. The crew member had sustained severe head and spinal injuries following a fall on board the vessel.

The casualty was initially evacuated to Diglipur Harbour, and later, the crew was airlifted by an Indian Navy aircraft to Sri Vijaya Puram for urgent definitive medical care at GB Pant Hospital.

"In Darkness and Rough Seas, Courage Meets Compassion. On receipt of information from MRCC Sri Vijaya Puram, @IndiaCoastGuard HQ (A&N) swiftly coordinated a high-stakes night-time #MEDEVAC off Diglipur on the intervening night of 20-21 Sep 26. ICG Ship Rajdoot braved rough seas to safely embark a 36-year-old Bangladeshi crew member of MV AMRIS, who sustained severe head and spinal injuries following a fall onboard," said Indian Coast Guard.

"The casualty was evacuated to Diglipur Harbour and subsequently airlifted by an @indiannavy aircraft to Sri Vijaya Puram for urgent definitive medical care at GB Pant Hospital. Another life saved at sea through seamless inter-service coordination, and unwavering commitment to safety of life at sea," added the Indian Coast Guard.

Earlier Rescue off Gujarat Coast

Earlier, on September 12, the Indian Coast Guard evacuated 21 of the 24 crew members aboard merchant vessel MV KMAX EMPEROR after it collided with MV TRUE MARINER off OTB Kandla in Gujarat, said Defence PRO Chennai. In a post on X, Defence PRO Chennai said, "Following a collision between merchant vessels MV KMAX EMPEROR & MV TRUE MARINER off OTB Kandla in Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard launched a swift operation and evacuated 21 of the 24 crew members aboard MV KMAX EMPEROR. 3 remain onboard to support vessel operations." (ANI)