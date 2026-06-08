The NIA seeks voice samples of all arrested accused in the alleged Myanmar training module case. Foreign nationals are accused under UAPA of training Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups in drone warfare. The agency is also seeking an extension of time.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved a Special NIA Court at Patiala House seeking permission to obtain specimen voice samples of all arrested accused persons in the alleged Myanmar training module case, as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged transnational conspiracy involving foreign nationals accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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The application, filed before Additional Sessions Judge and Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma, seeks permission under Section 349 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to collect voice samples through experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for forensic examination in connection with the case.

According to the NIA, the case was registered on March 13, 2026, under Section 18 of the UAPA pursuant to directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency has alleged that a group of foreign nationals entered India on tourist visas, travelled to Mizoram and subsequently crossed into Myanmar without requisite permits, where they allegedly imparted training in drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology to Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs).

The court issued notice on the application. Lawyers appearing for the accused persons, including Advocate Rohit Dandriyal, accepted notice and informed the court that replies would be filed on the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed for July 2, 2026.

NIA Seeks Extension to Complete Probe

The development comes as the NIA is simultaneously seeking an extension of time to complete its investigation against seven arrested foreign nationals, including US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor.

The agency has sought extension of the statutory investigation period from 90 days to 180 days under the UAPA, contending that the probe concerns a "deep-rooted criminal conspiracy" with Pan-India and trans-national linkages.

The NIA has informed the court that the investigation remains at a crucial stage and additional time is required to analyse seized electronic devices, examine financial transactions, trace funding sources and uncover the larger conspiracy.

According to the agency, numerous digital devices have been seized during the investigation, and forensic analysis is still underway. The NIA has also identified several bank accounts and financial channels allegedly used by the accused persons and has stated that detailed financial scrutiny is necessary before a final report can be filed.

The NIA has further argued that the release of the accused persons at this stage could adversely affect the investigation, alleging that they may flee the jurisdiction or influence witnesses.

Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi, along with Amit Rohila, appeared for the NIA in the extension proceedings. Advocate Nitin Saluja represented the Ukrainian nationals, while Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour appeared for Van Dyke.

Details of the Alleged Conspiracy

The voice sample application is expected to form part of the agency's effort to scientifically examine electronic evidence and communications allegedly linked to the accused persons.

The case stems from allegations that foreign nationals entered India on tourist visas before allegedly travelling through Mizoram into Myanmar, where they came into contact with ethnic armed groups operating against the Myanmar military junta. The NIA alleges that the accused provided training and support relating to drone warfare and other military technologies to such groups, raising concerns affecting India's national security.

The accused persons are presently in judicial custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.