The Parliamentary Joint Committee (JPC) will meet on Wednesday in New Delhi to examine three key amendment Bills, including the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The committee is chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.

JPC to Examine Three Key Amendment Bills

The Parliamentary Joint Committee (JPC) examining three key amendment Bills will meet on Wednesday at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA) in New Delhi. The committee is examining The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025. According to the agenda, the meeting will include a briefing and oral evidence sessions on the key Amendment Bills. Representatives of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Foundation for Democratic Reforms, Hyderabad, and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will present their views before the committee.

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BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi is the Chairperson of the committee. The three Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20 and were subsequently referred to a Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament for detailed examination.

Other Parliamentary Committee Meetings

Meanwhile, several parliamentary committee meetings were held in New Delhi last month to discuss the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, finance-related issues and the energy sector.

Briefings on Corporate and Trade Matters

The agenda includes briefings by representatives from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Invest India, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and the National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME). Committee members Sudheer Gupta, Sanjay K Jha, and Magunta S Reddy were present for the meeting.

Discussion on 'Atmanirbhar Power Sector'

The agenda of this meeting includes a briefing by representatives of the Ministry of Power and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on the subject "Role of Power Sector Statutory Bodies, PSUs and Institutions in Development of Atmanirbhar Power Sector". (ANI)