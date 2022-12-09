'My daughter would have been alive if...': Shraddha Walker's father after meeting Devendra Fadnavis

After his objection to Shraddha's relationship with Aaftab, Vikas was allegedly not in touch with Shraddha and was not aware that she moved to Delhi with Aaftab. Vikas Walker approached the police after Shraddha's friend alerted him that Shraddha's phone was not reachable for months.

Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walkar on Friday (December 9) met Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai in connection with the ongoing Shraddha murder case.

Addressing the media, he said Fadnavis assured him that he will get justice. BJP's Kirit Somaiya was also present as Shraddha Walker's father went to meet Fadnavis.

Also read: 'Cannot share details in public': Supreme Court dismiss details of Judges' appointment meet

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of strangling Shraddha Walker and then chopping her body into 35 parts. He will remain in judicial custody for another 14 days as a Saket court on Friday extended his custody. Aaftab was produced before the court through video conferencing.

"My daughter was brutally murdered. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police, if they would have helped me, my daughter would have been alive," Vikas Walker said.

"Delhi Police assured us that we will get justice. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also assured us of the same," he added.

Also read: Around 20,000 mangrove trees to be cut for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; Bombay HC gives go ahead

The murder of Shraddha Walker came to light after her father filed a missing complaint in Maharashtra months after Shraddha was allegedly murdered in Delhi.

After his objection to Shraddha's relationship with Aaftab, Vikas was allegedly not in touch with Shraddha and was not aware that she moved to Delhi with Aaftab. Vikas Walker approached the police after Shraddha's friend alerted him that Shraddha's phone was not reachable for months.

As the case was shifted from Maharashtra to Delhi, horrific details of how Aaftab killed her in May and then disposed of her body parts in the following months emerged.

Also read: Who will be the next Himachal Pradesh CM? Congress to decide in key party meet today; check details

In the course of the investigation, it also came to light that Shraddha had complained against Aaftab two years ago. In her complaint, she explicitly mentioned that her life was under threat from Aaftab.

Fadnavis promised a thorough investigation into the matter as to why no police action was taken even after the formal complaint in 2020. Police, however, said Shraddha later withdrew her complaint.