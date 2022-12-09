Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who will be the next Himachal Pradesh CM? Congress to decide in key party meet today; check details

    The meeting holds significance as the leaders are likely to decide on the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's name. It is reportedly said that senior Election Supervisor Bhupesh Baghel, in-charge Rajeev Shukla, and Bhupendra Singh Hooda will reach Shimla around 1 pm today.

    A day after witnessing a landslide victory in the hill state, the Himachal Pradesh Congress has called for a Legislature Party meeting on Friday (December 9), at around 3 pm at Congress Headquarters Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla. The Congress managed to dethrone the BJP's "double-engine sarkar" by winning 40 out of 68 Assembly seats.

    Congress State President Pratibha Singh will also be present at the party meet. The Congress leaders will decide on the CM's name after consultation with all the party MLAs.

    With no fear of poaching or being trapped in "Operation Lotus", the 40 Congress MLAs will now meet at Rajiv Bhavan in Shimla. Earlier, the party planned to shift the MLAs to Chandigarh. A hotel for their stay was also ready in Mohali. However, the plan was changed after the party won 40 seats.

    It can be seen that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Pratibha Singh besides Mukesh Agnihotri are now top contenders for CM post. Three other probables including Ashok Kumari, Kaul Singh Thakur and Thakur Ram Lal have lost the elections.

    Meanwhile on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh expelled as many as 30 party leaders from the primary membership of the party for the next six years for anti-party activities.

    This development had come a day before the poll results were declared for the state assembly elections. On Monday, exit polls predicted a sweeping win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

