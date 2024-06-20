Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order in CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea; check details

Judge Niyay Bindu of the Rouse Avenue Court heard arguments over two days before reserving the orders. The judge stressed the importance of not keeping the matter pending indefinitely and requested all counsel to be concise in their arguments.

A Delhi court on Thursday (June 20) reserved its order regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the case.

Additionally, the court has reserved its decision on Kejriwal's application to allow his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to participate via video conference in his examination by the medical board.

'Shocking and heartbreaking': Actor Vijay mourns loss of 34 lives in Kallakurichi hooch incident

Judge Niyay Bindu of the Rouse Avenue Court heard arguments over two days before reserving the orders. The judge stressed the importance of not keeping the matter pending indefinitely and requested all counsel to be concise in their arguments.

Opposing the bail application, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju argued that the ED has substantial documentary evidence linking part of the proceeds of crime to the hotel stay of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor in Goa during the assembly elections. Raju said that the federal agency possesses telephone call records and call data records (CDR) showing that co-accused Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly managed funds for AAP's campaign during the Goa assembly polls, received Rs 45 crore from various Angadiyas in cash. Singh purportedly used these funds to pay for Kejriwal's hotel stay in Goa.

Raju further claimed that token numbers recovered from these Angadiyas have direct connections with Kejriwal. "It's not that the ED is conducting an investigation without basis. There is concrete evidence," he asserted.

The ASG also noted Kejriwal's alleged close relationship with co-accused Vinod Chauhan, who supposedly transferred a cash bribe from the "South Group" to AAP during the Goa campaign. "What does the CM have to do with an Angadiya owner who transfers cash? Arvind Kejriwal is chatting with Vinod Chauhan," Raju remarked.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia; all you need to know

Raju concluded by saying that Kejriwal is "directly responsible" for AAP's affairs and thus vicariously responsible for the money laundering offence committed through the party.

Latest Videos