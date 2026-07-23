MCD has reshuffled 41 officials to improve governance, boost property tax collection, and simplify services for citizens. The move includes transfers, promotions, and new roles, aiming to enhance coordination, increase efficiency, and bring more properties under the tax net for better revenue.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made a major change in its administrative structure by reshuffling the responsibilities of 41 officials. The corporation stated that this move is not only aimed at increasing tax collection but also at providing more transparent and simplified services to citizens. The orders, approved by the Municipal Commissioner, have come into effect immediately. It is expected to speed up property tax processes and administrative work.

41 Officials Assigned New Roles

MCD has issued two separate orders regarding this. In the first order, 6 senior officials have been given new responsibilities. In the second, 6 administrative officers have been transferred, while 29 officials have received new postings after promotion. In total, the roles of 41 officials have been changed. The corporation believes this will improve coordination between departments and make administrative functioning more efficient.

Delhi HC rejects plea to remove all unauthorised religious structures

Property Tax System to Be Simplified

According to MCD, the primary aim of the new system is to increase revenue collection while making property tax-related processes easier and more transparent for the public. Officials have been given targets to bring more properties under the tax net, ensuring better revenue and a more organized tax system. The corporation claims that citizens will face fewer difficulties in accessing tax-related services.

NEET scam: Mafia behind it, Pradhan must resign, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Key Appointments and Responsibilities

Under the new postings, Rakesh Kumar has been assigned the roles of Director (Personnel), Director (O&M), Training, along with additional charge of DC Headquarters. H. Kashyap has been given responsibility for Labour, AYUSH, and Joint A&C Headquarters-1. Kundan Kumar will oversee Civil Lines Zone and work on expanding the property tax base. Sahil Grover will handle the South Zone along with additional charge of Karol Bagh Zone. Mansvi Chaudhary will manage the Central Zone along with Keshavpuram Zone, while K.K. Barman will oversee Headquarters-2, Disaster Management, Language, and Training-related work.

MCD expects that these changes will enhance administrative efficiency and improve citizen services.