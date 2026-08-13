NCP MP Supriya Sule urged Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to extend the JNVST application deadline by one week. She highlighted that technical glitches with the online portal prevented many rural students from completing their registration by August 10.

Supriya Sule asks for one-week extension

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule urged Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to extend the application deadline for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) by one week, citing technical difficulties that prevented several rural students from completing their registrations. The JNVST is an entrance exam organised by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in residential JNV schools.

In a post on X, Sule on Wednesday said that genuine applicants "should not be denied an opportunity" to access quality education due to technical issues. "Requesting Pralhad Joshi ji's kind attention: several rural students have been unable to complete their Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test registration due to no fault of their own. Genuine applicants shouldn't be denied a shot at quality education because of avoidable technical hurdles. Trust the Ministry will look into this and allow deserving students a fair chance to apply," she wrote.

Requesting @JoshiPralhad ji's kind attention: several rural students have been unable to complete their Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test registration due to no fault of their own. Genuine applicants shouldn't be denied a shot at quality education because of avoidable… pic.twitter.com/2fQtE5GSCk — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 12, 2026

Technical glitches prevent registrations

In a letter to Prahlad Joshi, Sule said the last date for submission of applications was August 10, but several students were unable to complete the process due to difficulties with the online registration portal. She pointed out that newly recognised schools were unable to register on the online portal, while some applicants also faced problems receiving OTPs during login.

"However, due to various difficulties, including newly recognised schools being unable to register on the online portal and issues in receiving OTPs during login, many students were unable to submit their application forms," Sule said in the letter.

She said the difficulties could result in "significant academic loss" to many deserving rural students.

"Therefore, I request you to kindly extend the date by one week, so that the deserving and rural students who missed the deadline can submit their applications," she said.

Sule urged the Union Education Ministry to consider the difficulties faced by students and provide them with an opportunity to complete their applications for the JNVST. (ANI)