    Mumbai's Reliance Hospital receives threat call; threats against members of Ambani family

    According to Mumbai Police, the call was received at 12:57 pm. "An offence has been registered in this incident at DB Marg Police Station, and further investigation is being conducted," it added. According to the deputy commissioner of police, an FIR has been filed at the DB Marg Police Station (Zone 2).

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital received a bomb threat, on Wednesday, from an unknown number, and the miscreant also threatened members of the Ambani family. The call came in shortly before 1 pm via the hospital's landline number. The Mumbai Police have since begun an investigation.

    "A call was received at 12:57 pm today on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued threats in the name of some members of the Ambani family," police confirmed.

    According to the deputy commissioner of police, an FIR has been filed at the DB Marg Police Station (Zone 2), and further investigation is underway. 

    The development also comes just days after the Centre upgraded Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's security cover to the 'Z+' category, based on threat perception based on intelligence agency input. The billionaire industrialist will now be protected by nearly 45 to 50 armed commandos of the CRPF, which has provided him with 'Z' category security on a payment basis since 2013.

    Ambani's security had been beefed up in early 2021 after recovering an explosives-laden SUV near his Mumbai home. When Ambani is moving, the force provides armed protection and secures his home and office.

    Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, also has CRPF security cover in the 'Y+' category.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
