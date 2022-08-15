Mukesh Ambani, family receives death threat again, one detained

The man, identified as Afzal, had made three-four threat calls on a landline number at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon on Monday morning. The caller may be mentally disturbed, according to an early inquiry.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family received three threat calls on Monday, August 15. The calls were received on the number of Reliance Foundation's Harskisandas Hospital. A total of four calls were reportedly received from the number around 10:30am. "The hospital has filed a complaint, which we are investigating. It appears that the call was placed on the hospital's display number," according to a top Mumbai police official.

According to reports, the suspect has been identified as Afzal and was located when the police discovered the phone number from which he had made the calls. The caller may be mentally disturbed, according to an early inquiry. The individual is presently being questioned by police after a case was filed.

The incident brings to mind the intense investigation that got under way last year when a vehicle with gelatin sticks—which are used to make explosives—was discovered outside the Ambani house on February 25. In February last year, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside ‘Antilia’, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai, leading to an ongoing NIA investigation.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani draws ‘nil’ salary for second consecutive year

In July this year, the Supreme Court had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for Ambani and his family members in Mumbai, quashing proceedings on a PIL on the matter before the Tripura High Court.

Mukesh Ambani was provided Z+ security by the then Manmohan Singh government in 2013 after he received threats from Hizbul Mujahideen. His wife Nita Ambani was provided Y + security by the central government in 2016. Their children are also given graded security by the Maharashtra government.

Also Read | 5G spectrum auction ends; total bids at over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Reliance Jio top bidder