    Mukesh Ambani's security cover upgraded to 'Z plus' by government

    Earlier, Ambani was given the 'Z' category security cover. However, his security has now been increased to 'Z plus' based on a report by the IB (Intelligence Bureau). The cost of security will be borne by Ambani, the sources said. 

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 8:47 PM IST

    The government has upgraded the security cover of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to the top category of 'Z+' after a review of perceived threat perception to him by central intelligence and security agencies, official sources said on Thursday. The 'Z' category cover of CRPF commandos was originally given to Ambani, 65, chairman of Reliance Industries, on a payment basis in 2013.

    His wife Nita Ambani also has an armed cover, although hers is in the lowest tier of "Y+," which includes fewer commandos. According to the most recent Bloomberg ranking, Ambani is the 10th richest person in the world. According to the sources, Ambani's security has been raised to Z+, the highest level, and the relevant communications will be sent out shortly.

    The recommendation was formalised by the Union Home Ministry after receiving inputs, on the perceived threat perception to the businessman, by central intelligence and security agencies, they said.

    They stated that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) could be ordered to expand the current cover to "Z+" and add additional commandos to its protection unit. The security team that works in shifts to offer cover may consist of up to 40–50 commandos. Currently, the team guards Ambani's home and business buildings while also giving him an armed cover when he is on the move.

    Following the discovery of an explosives-packed SUV close to Ambani's Mumbai home early last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) began an investigation into the incident. As a result, Ambani's security was stepped up.

    The central government this month granted another billionaire entrepreneur and head of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, a "Z" category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos. This service was also provided on a payment basis.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 8:47 PM IST
