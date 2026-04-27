Construction of a 36-meter-tall bridge over the Sabarmati River for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is advancing. All eight piers are complete, and superstructure activities, including segment casting, are currently underway.

The construction of a 36-meter-tall bridge equivalent to a 12-storey building (approx. 118 feet) over the Sabarmati River in Amdavad is advancing steadily as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, according to an official statement by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

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The 480-metre-long bridge is being built alongside the Western Railway's Ahmedabad-Delhi main line. Strategically located between the Sabarmati and Ahmedabad Bullet Train stations, it lies approximately 1 km from the Sabarmati Bullet Train station and about 4 km from the Ahmedabad Bullet Train station.

Bridge Specifications and Design

All eight (08) circular piers with diameters of 6 to 6.5 meters are completed, four (04) are located within the river bed, two (02) are placed on the river banks (one on each side), and two (02) are outside the river bank. The pier heights vary from 31 to 34 meters. It has been designed with strategic placement of piers to minimise obstruction in the river waterway.

The bridge comprises 5 spans of 76 meters and 2 spans of 50 meters, with each span being constructed using 23 segments being cast in situ (construction at the site).

Advanced Construction Method

It is being constructed by using the Balanced Cantilever Method, a specialised construction technique ideal for long-span bridges over deep waters and rivers.

The release stated that the concept of this construction method is to construct a bridge without installing scaffolding systems under the bridge and complete the superstructure of the bridge by sequentially joining the segments to form a span by post-tensioning and balancing the left and right from each pier using special erection equipment. This creates a continuous and stable bridge deck.

Construction Progress and Environmental Measures

The bridge construction work has achieved remarkable progress, with all foundation and substructure works now complete. Three spans of 76 meters are completed, while the superstructure activities, including pier head construction and segment casting, are currently underway.

Special emphasis has been given to maintaining uninterrupted water flow in the river during the entire construction process. Hume pipe culverts have been installed within the temporary embankment along with a maintained natural discharge channel, allowing continuous and free movement of water. These measures ensure that the river's flow remains continuous and unaffected by construction activities.