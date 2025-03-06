Gorilla Tech Stock Surge Just Getting Started Or Overdone: Stocktwits Users Pass Verdict On This High-Flier

Gorilla Tech Stock Surge Just Getting Started Or Overdone: Stocktwits Users Pass Verdict On This High-Flier
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (GRRR) shares have performed well recently, rising over 95% in the past six sessions. Retail is undeterred by the exuberance and is positioning for more gains.

The U.K.-based  artificial intelligence (AI)-driven industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions provider saw its stock surge by 235% in 2024. The uptrend continued unabated in the new year.

A Stocktwits poll asking platform users about their views on the recent rally received 1,400 responses. A majority (61%) see no stopping and expect the bull run to continue with strong momentum.

Another 28% expect a pullback before the rally resumes and only 11% called Gorilla Tech an “overhyped” stock, positioned for downside ahead.

grrr-st-poll.png

A watcher who commented on the poll said Gorilla Tech stock is undervalued by at least five to 10 times. Another user said that despite a recent $1.8 billion contract win, the company’s valuation is only $750 million.

On Monday, Gorilla Tech announced that it has secured a $1.8 billion agreement to lead Thailand's energy digitization and infrastructure transformation initiative.

The company expects revenue to scale progressively with a significant ramp expected from 2026-2027 as full operations begin, given the scale and complexity of the program.

Sentiment among retail traders on the platform remained ‘bullish’ (73/100), with the message volume staying at ‘high’ levels.

grrr-sentiment.png GRRR sentiment and message volume March 6., as of 10:09 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has nearly 18,000 watchers on Stocktwits, and early Thursday, it was among the top 10 trending stocks on the platforms.

Gorilla Tech’s stock fell 2.84% to $40.72 early Thursday, and if the losses carry over into the regular session, it would mark the first retreat in seven sessions.

The stock is up 132% year-to-date.

