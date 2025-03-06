Raphinha: How Barcelona star rose from ashes like a pheonix under Hansi Flick's guidance

Raphinha's resurgence under Hansi Flick has transformed him into a crucial Barcelona player, with 25 goals and 18 assists in 40 games.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 8:34 PM IST

Raphinha scored FC Barcelona's only goal in their win over Benfica in Champions League Round of 16 first leg and it was his 9th goal in Europe this season. He is one of the best players around with 25 goals and 18 assists in 40 games across all competitions. But things weren't similar a little back. He was almost out of favour at Barcelona and things changed for the good under Hansi Flick.

Raphinha's transformation from a player with one foot out the door to a crucial component of Barcelona's attack is a testament to the power of feeling wanted and valued. The Brazilian forward's resurgence under new manager Hansi Flick has been nothing short of remarkable, with Raphinha already surpassing his goal and assist tallies from the previous two seasons.


From outcast to captain

Raphinha's journey began with a tumultuous 2024 season, marked by injuries, criticism, and rumors of a potential exit. The Brazilian's form had been inconsistent, and he found himself frequently coming off the bench. However, with Flick's arrival, Raphinha was given a new lease on life. He was made captain, a decision that clearly meant a great deal to him.

"I started the season with a different mentality, and I knew that playing in this club, I would have to adapt to playing in different positions," Raphinha said in a club interview. "I am really happy about how things are going. If before I was working at 100%, now it's 200%. I want to give my best for the club."

Tactical freedom and positional fluidity

Flick's tactics have played a significant role in Raphinha's resurgence. The manager has utilized Raphinha's pace and movement to unlock defenses, often deploying him as a No. 10 or a right-sided No. 8. This positional fluidity has allowed Raphinha to roam freely, creating overloads and exploiting gaps in the opposition's defense.

Raphinha's intelligent movement and exceptional work rate were on full display throughout the season so far. The Brazilian scored multiple clutch goals in big games, but it was his pressing and harrying of the Bayern defense that truly showcased his value to the team.

A devastating attacking trident

Raphinha's partnership with Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal has formed a devastating attacking trident. Flick's tactics have perfectly complemented the trio's skills, allowing them to wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

Raphinha's transformation serves as a reminder that writing off elite-level footballers is often premature. With the right manager, tactics, and mindset, even the most struggling players can rediscover their form and become indispensable to their team.

