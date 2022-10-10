Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Mumbai man crashes brand new car into parked bikes; Netizens stunned

    A video of a man from Mumbai crashing his brand-new car into parked bikes is going viral, and netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    We always come across with dozens of car crash videos daily as we scroll through the internet. Some do take away our breaths, but some minor falls and accidents make us laugh. Well, there are also videos of brand-new cars getting crashed due to careless driving, which can always leave us with a pinch of sorrow.

    Now such a video of a man from Mumbai crashing his brand-new car into parked bikes in his apartment parking is going viral, and netizens load the comment section with their opinions.

    In the shocking video, a man can be seen pushing the main gate of a housing complex to make a grand entry for their brand-new Tata Nexon. In a moment, the car can be seen taking a turn to the housing complex with its lights on. But what shocked the internet was that the owner of the car got confused and crashed into a row of parked bikes.

    The luxury new car decorated with a garland on its bonnet gets tumbled to a side before it regains balance. The video ends with the man who opened the gate running towards the driver to help him out along with the building's security guard. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV installed at the apartment premises. Take a look:

    The horrifying video was shared by a Twitter user named Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd), who captioned the video with a caption that said what a grand arrival to the home. The video has gathered 999.5K views and 18.7K likes in just three days of being online. Many users found the accident to be tragic and painful, while many others explained how the accident might have occurred.

    A user said that he had never seen such a rousing welcome of the cars in his life, while another stated that the driver must have panicked and pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. A third user said he was pretty sure that it wouldn't end well as he took a sharp turn to enter the housing complex. A fourth user said the fate of the poor two-wheelers would be unfortunate. A fifth user said it was a piece of luck that no one was sitting around the parked two-wheelers.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
