    Andheri bypoll: There's anger among people the way Rutuja Latke was treated, says Aaditya Thackeray

    Rutuja Latke resigned from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier this month, but the civic body refused to accept it. Latke later petitioned the Bombay High Court, which granted her relief on Thursday by ordering the BMC to accept her resignation.

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    Leader of the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray-led camp, Aaditya Thackeray, slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Friday, saying that there is anger among people over the treatment of his party's candidate Rutuja Latke.

    Latke is the 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' candidate for the Andheri East Assembly constituency by-poll next month.

    Thackeray said that he is certain Latke will receive votes from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents. The MVA comprises the Thackeray-led Sena faction, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.

    Latke, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee, resigned earlier this month, but the civic body refused to accept it. Latke later approached the Bombay High Court, which relieved her on Thursday by directing the BMC to accept her resignation.

    Aaditya Thackeray claimed that the BMC was under pressure not to accept Latke's resignation.

    According to Thackeray, there is anger over how a woman (Latke) was treated. Whether it was the BMC or the state government, the attempt was to have Latke not contest in the bypoll.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Murji Patel in the byelection. He is the BJP's and the Sena's Eknath Shinde-led faction's joint candidate.

    Patel was accompanied by BJP Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar and MLA Nitesh Rane when he filed his nomination. Also, Deepak Kesarkar, minister and spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp.

    On Thursday, Kesarkar announced that the BJP and the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena,' led by CM Shinde, would field a joint candidate for the Assembly bypoll.

    The byelection for the Andheri East seat will be held on November 3. It was necessary due to the death of Rutuja Latke's husband, Ramesh Latke, who was the sitting MLA from that constituency

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
