A group of women organized a surprise Maharashtrian pre-wedding celebration, known as Kelvan, for their friend inside a Mumbai local train coach. Complete with decorations and traditional rites, the viral event sparked criticism from internet users and drew the attention of railway authorities.

A group of ladies recreated ancient customs while traveling in a Mumbai local train coach, which they used as the venue for a surprise pre-wedding celebration for their buddy. However, several internet users questioned whether a public train should be used for such private gatherings, which led to criticism of the unique celebration.

The X account Mumbai Heritage posted the video, which saw the women adorning a section of the coach with stickers, hanging decorations, and flowers. With one woman holding a painted thali as they were ready to greet their buddy, the group seemed to have planned the party ahead of time.

The women blessed and embraced the prospective bride after showering her with flower petals and carrying out traditional rites. The event seemed to replicate the type of customary pre-wedding party that is typically hosted at home with loved ones.

Mumbai Heritage shared the video, describing it as a customary Maharashtrian pre-wedding event in which friends and family gather to bestow blessings and affection on the bride or groom.

The caption continued, "This time, not at home, but aboard a Mumbai local."

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Several social media users questioned the choice to conduct the ceremony inside a public train, even if the video showed the ladies rejoicing together.

The clip caught the attention of Railway Seva, which responded to the post. The railway service account tagged the concerned authorities, indicating that the matter had been taken up for attention.