The Seventh World Landslide Forum in Faridabad united global experts to integrate scientific research into development planning, aiming to enhance disaster resilience in geologically fragile regions through international cooperation.

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Seventh World Landslide Forum (WLF7) concluded on Friday at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Faridabad, with scientists and policymakers calling for greater integration of scientific knowledge into development planning and disaster prevention amid growing risks from extreme rainfall, infrastructure expansion and changing land-use patterns. Held in India for the first time, the international forum brought together scientists, engineers, policymakers and disaster management practitioners to discuss ways to develop in geologically fragile regions without increasing disaster vulnerability, said a press release. Organised under the aegis of the International Consortium on Landslides (ICL) and the International Programme on Landslides (IPL), in collaboration with UNESCO and other international organisations, the forum received over 700 research papers and abstracts involving nearly 1,900 authors from 75 countries and regions. The deliberations examined how development decisions, including road construction, expansion of mountain towns, alteration of natural drainage systems and timely warning mechanisms, influence the consequences of landslides. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh also addressed the forum, bringing India’s infrastructure priorities and scientific capabilities into discussions on disaster resilience. The Faridabad Declaration was central to the proceedings, seeking to strengthen international scientific cooperation and bridge the gap between advances in landslide research and their implementation in public policy. The forum emphasised the need to place science at the centre of disaster prevention, strengthen international cooperation and protect vulnerable communities while ensuring development in geologically fragile regions. (ANI)