Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu supports the reintroduction of the Delimitation Bill, lauding it as a historic step for women's empowerment and praising the government for addressing representation concerns for southern Indian states.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the earlier defeat of the Delimitation Bill was not a loss for the NDA or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a setback to women's political empowerment, while expressing appreciation for the Prime Minister for bringing the Bill again.

Responding to an ANI question on whether he viewed the current Delimitation Bill as a win-win situation for all, particularly after its previous defeat was described as the "biggest defeat of NDA and PM Modi in the last 12 years", Naidu said the outcome at the time had affected the cause of women's political representation. "It was not NDA's loss. It was not the Prime Minister's defeat. At that time it was the defeat of women's political empowerment," he said.

Naidu said Prime Minister Modi had not given up on the approach and was bringing the Bill again despite opposition. "But PM never lost that approach. Again, he is bringing the Bill. He is fighting. Any number of times you oppose, the Prime Minister will be the ultimate winner. People will remember him forever. It is going to happen," he said.

Calling it a significant moment, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister appreciated the Prime Minister's efforts and described the proposed legislation as a historical Bill and decision. "I really appreciate the Prime Minister on this occasion. Historical Bill, historical decision, historical time," Naidu said.

Naidu also backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats, saying it would provide relief to southern states that had earlier feared losing their share of parliamentary representation due to population-based delimitation. Naidu said he had come to support what he described as a historic initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

He congratulated the Prime Minister on taking forward women's reservation, which he said had remained pending for nearly three decades. "Today, all the way I came here to support a historical initiative taken by the Honourable Prime Minister, which is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. In this, if you see, I want to really congratulate him—women's reservation, long pending for three decades. I am a direct witness to this; I will explain that. That is coming to shape now, some hope in the country," Naidu said.

Welcoming the Centre's initiative to increase the existing number of seats by 50 per cent for every state, Naidu said the move by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would provide relief to southern states. "So, the Central Government has initiated—NDA government headed by the Honourable Prime Minister—a 50 per cent enhancement of seats, existing seats for every state. That will give so much relief for all of us," he said.

On the proposed increase in parliamentary seats, he said southern states had been concerned that delimitation based on population figures could put them at a disadvantage, despite their early efforts to control population growth through family planning. "Till yesterday, we were all afraid: South India, if you go by the 1971 census or 2011 census or 2026 census, then South India will have a bigger problem because in the initial stage, we had taken the initiative for family planning. At the time, everybody, including me—I am a witness now—three decades, two and a half decades back, I used to promote family planning in a big way," he said.