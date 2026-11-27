The VHP has praised the Supreme Court for ensuring the Karthigai Deepam is lit at Thiruparankundram Hill, calling it a victory for judicial dignity and Hindu faith after the administration failed to execute previous court orders.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's direction to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, describing the decision as a "restoration of justice" and a setback to what it termed the anti-Hindu politics of the Tamil Nadu government. Bansal said the ruling had upheld the dignity of the judiciary, protected the faith of Hindu society and restored trust in democracy. Welcoming the decision, he said, "This decision represents the restoration of justice. Alongside standing against anti-Hindu politics, it is a severe blow to the anti-Hindu government of Tamil Nadu."

Bansal said the Supreme Court had reprimanded officials and members of the administration for allegedly disregarding successive judicial orders, including those passed by the Madras High Court and its Division Bench, before the matter reached the apex court. He alleged that temple trustees had been appointed as a front to prevent the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon. Referring to the Supreme Court's directions, he said, "That is why the Honourable Supreme Court immediately suspended the temple trustees, appointed two retired judges as receivers of the temple, and explicitly stated that tomorrow, under any circumstances—with no excuses accepted—the lamp must be lit on the Deepathoon. Furthermore, for security, they kept the Tamil Nadu Police out."

The VHP spokesperson also described the court-ordered deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as an indictment of the state government's administrative functioning and alleged police complicity. He accused the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police and other officials of displaying "arrogance and defiance". Bansal said November 28 would be a day of celebration for devotees of Lord Murugan, as the lamp would be lit at the same Deepathoon where, according to him, the centuries-old tradition had been observed. "We believe the Honourable Supreme Court has dealt a stern blow to those attempting to impose their dominance over democratic decencies, judicial dignity, and the highest legal institutions. December 15 will be another significant day of vindication for everyone who believes in the law, the judiciary, and the Constitution," he said.

On preparations for the ceremony and whether VHP leaders would march to the Deepathoon, Bansal said the organisation would join devotees without any political apparatus or partisan bias. "The Vishva Hindu Parishad has a clear stance: without any political apparatus or partisan bias, we will join the devotees to assertively re-establish our religious faith and tradition," he said. He also criticised the DMK, Congress, Samajwadi Party and Communist parties, alleging that the broader INDIA bloc had acted against Hindu interests. Referring to the impeachment motion moved against the High Court judge, he said the parties involved should tender an unconditional apology to society. "The entire alliance—including Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, the Communist parties, the whole INDIA bloc, who even dared to move an impeachment motion against the Honourable High Court judge—all of them are culpable in this. They have acted against Hindu interests, and their wrongdoing stands exposed. Now, following the Supreme Court’s directives, they must tender an unconditional apology to society," he added.

Bansal said the Supreme Court's decision had generated enthusiasm among people in Tamil Nadu and the Hindu community across the world. He congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu and devotees of Lord Murugan ahead of the ceremony and urged them to participate in the Mahadeepam event with enthusiasm and devotion. This comes after the Supreme Court issued fresh directions after the lamp was not lit at Deepathoon on November 24 despite its earlier order permitting the ceremony. Expressing concern over the temple administration’s conduct, the Supreme Court removed/suspended the Board of Trustees, named two former Madras High Court judges as receivers, and ordered CRPF deployment to facilitate the November 28 ceremony and maintain security around both the temple and the nearby dargah. The Tamil Nadu government has filed a review petition challenging the court’s earlier November 20 order, though no stay has been granted on executing the directions. (ANI)