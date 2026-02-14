Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has initiated the formation of 'Public Safety Committees' in Mumbai to tackle the threat of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. These committees will identify illegal immigrants and fake documents.

Maharashtra Skill, Employment Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been consistently pursuing action against Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators for the past five years. Following the recent Mumbai Suburban District Planning Committee meeting, this action is set to gain further momentum. Lodha is also the Co-Guardian Minister of the Mumbai Suburban district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Public Safety Committees Proposed

As per the suggestion of the Mumbai Suburban Co-Guardian Minister, 'Public Safety Committees' will now be established in the city to curb infiltration that threatens Mumbai's security. During the recently held District Planning Committee meeting, Mangal Prabhat Lodha proposed the formation of these committees to trace Bangladeshi infiltrators and ensure strict follow-up action.

Lodha has consistently raised the issue of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration, along with the growing influence of drug mafias in the Malvani area. The matter was prominently discussed during the District Planning Committee meeting. After serious deliberations on the increasing grip of infiltrators and the threat posed to Mumbai's security, the Co-Guardian Minister presented his proposal to establish Public Safety Committees.

He stated that the infiltration issue has assumed alarming proportions and poses a significant threat to urban safety. Emphasising that Mumbai is a global city and the financial capital of the country, he said infiltration by Bangladeshi and Rohingya elements has endangered the city's security. Action against infiltrators is the need of the hour, he added, warning that future generations would not forgive inaction. He further stated that the government has taken the matter seriously and that the administration will take immediate steps toward the establishment of these Public Safety Committees.

Committee Functions and Composition

The committees will be constituted at the Assembly constituency level. Through these committees, special drives will be conducted in different parts of the city to identify individuals involved in issuing fake Aadhaar cards and fake ration cards. The information collected will be forwarded to the police department for appropriate action. The committees will also assist in identifying encroachments on government lands in the Mumbai Suburban district. Detailed reports in this regard will be submitted to the police authorities.

The Public Safety Committees will include officials from the Municipal Corporation, the District Collector's office, the Police Department, and representatives from non-governmental organisations, informed Mangal Prabhat Lodha. He also indicated that a proposal may be considered to establish similar committees across the state.

Ongoing Action Against Illegal Constructions

Local residents had raised complaints regarding large-scale Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration in the Malad-Malvani area. Acting promptly on these concerns, the Co-Guardian Minister directed immediate action. Over the past year, he has consistently followed up on enforcement measures, and the crackdown on illegal constructions continues.

In the last year alone, illegal constructions on approximately 15 acres of land in the western suburbs have been demolished, and the land has been restored to government possession. The reclaimed land is valued at over ₹1,000 crore, according to Additional Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment Removal), Western Suburbs, Ganesh Misal. He stated that the drive is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Co-Guardian Minister expressed confidence that the formation of the Public Safety Committees will help curb infiltration and provide significant relief to the citizens of Mumbai. He assured that the administration will carry out its responsibilities with greater accountability and seriousness. (ANI)