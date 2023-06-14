Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions

Pravin Padwal, the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police (Traffic) said that it is an awareness drive to curb noise pollution and refrain from unnecessary honking. "We want the motorists to support us and observe June 14 as No Honking Day," Pravin said.

In a bid to encourage people to be more aware and sensitive about noise pollution, Mumbai Police on Wednesday (June 14) is observing "No Honking Day" throughout the city. The police are urging motorists to positively respond to this initiative by refraining from blowing their horns.

Speaking to reporters, the police said, "Unnecessary honking causes harm to the environment and also adversely affects human health. The Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai has decided to observe 'No Honking Day’ on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists."

However, the police has also issued a word of caution for violators who engage in needless blaring of their vehicle horns. The violators will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Environment Protection Act.

In a statement, the Traffic Control Branch said, "We urge all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades, and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on 14 June 2023 and other days as well."