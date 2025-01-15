Mumbai SHOCKER! Man lures friend to party, kills him with hammer over alleged rape of wife

A 30-year-old man named Suraj was arrested in Badlapur for killing his wife's alleged rapist. After his wife confided in him about the assault, Suraj invited the accused, Nagesh, to his home, where he bludgeoned him to death with a hammer.

Mumbai SHOCKER! Man lures friend to party, kills him with hammer over alleged rape of wife in Badlapur anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 4:21 PM IST

Kalyan: A 30-year-old man was detained for allegedly murdering the man he believed had raped his wife in Badlapur. The man invited the suspected rapist to his home for a party, where he attacked him with a hammer, leading to his death. According to the police, the accused had previously raped the woman and threatened her to remain silent. However, the woman eventually found the courage to reveal the assault to her husband.

Bengaluru woman stranded without phone charge post 10.30 pm in HSR layout; What follows will amaze you

The accused husband, Suraj (name changed to protect identity), a 30-year-old helper at a private company from Shirgaon, was arrested for killing his wife's alleged rapist. Police reported that Suraj and the deceased, Nagesh (name changed to protect identity), a 29-year-old man, were close friends living in the same area. According to the police, Nagesh sexually assaulted Suraj's wife while she was alone at home and threatened her with death if she told her husband.

Kiran Balwadkar, senior police inspector of Badlapur east police station, said, as quoted by TOI, "According to the plan, Suraj invited Nagesh on Jan 10. After drinking alcohol, Nagesh stayed at Suraj's house which is when the accused hit him on the head repeatedly with the hammer."

The following morning, Suraj informed the police that Nagesh had died after falling in the bathroom. However, the post-mortem report revealed that Nagesh had been bludgeoned to death. Based on this finding, the police interrogated Suraj, who eventually confessed to the crime.

Woman thrashes auto driver allegedly over fare dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, video viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook snt

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook

Bengaluru: Speeding Mahindra Thar mows down puppy in Sahakar Nagar, police launch manhunt (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Speeding Mahindra Thar mows down puppy in Sahakar Nagar, police launch manhunt (WATCH)

'Amul stares at bread daily': Dairy brand weighs in on 90-hour workweek debate with witty doodle; see post shk

'Amul stares at bread daily': Dairy brand weighs in on 90-hour workweek debate with witty doodle; see post

Victory of Indians As Meta official apologises, BJP's Dubey says Zuckerberg remarks issue now 'closed' snt

'Victory of Indians': As Meta official apologises, BJP's Dubey says Zuckerberg remarks issue now 'closed'

Kerala High Court demands death certificate in Gopan Swami samadhi case, says probe can't be halted dmn

Kerala High Court demands death certificate in Gopan Swami samadhi case, says probe can't be halted

Recent Stories

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook snt

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11 dmn

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11

tennis Novak Djokovic's diet: How gluten-free and plant-based diet shaped tennis legend's career? hrd

Novak Djokovic's diet: How gluten-free and plant-based diet shaped tennis legend's career?

8 Divyanka Tripathi-inspired lehengas for curvy women's style NTI

8 Divyanka Tripathi-inspired lehengas for curvy women's style

List of Kamal Haasan's Pongal Releases

Kaadhal Parisu to Mahanadhi-List of Kamal Haasan's Pongal Releases

Recent Videos

Global Internet Shutdown on Jan 16? THIS Simpsons Prediction is Breaking the Internet

Global Internet Shutdown on Jan 16? THIS Simpsons Prediction is Breaking the Internet

Video Icon
Celebrate Indian Army Day with These Top 10 PATRIOTIC SONGS That Evoke National Pride

Celebrate Indian Army Day with These Top 10 PATRIOTIC SONGS That Evoke National Pride

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Opens Up with Avinash Mishra About Blame for Alice’s Eviction

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Opens Up with Avinash Mishra About Blame for Alice’s Eviction

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Omung Kumar Brings Letters from Home, Eisha and Karan Break Down in Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Omung Kumar Brings Letters from Home, Eisha and Karan Break Down in Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

Video Icon