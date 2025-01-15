Mumbai SHOCKER! Man lures friend to party, kills him with hammer over alleged rape of wife

A 30-year-old man named Suraj was arrested in Badlapur for killing his wife's alleged rapist. After his wife confided in him about the assault, Suraj invited the accused, Nagesh, to his home, where he bludgeoned him to death with a hammer.

Kalyan: A 30-year-old man was detained for allegedly murdering the man he believed had raped his wife in Badlapur. The man invited the suspected rapist to his home for a party, where he attacked him with a hammer, leading to his death. According to the police, the accused had previously raped the woman and threatened her to remain silent. However, the woman eventually found the courage to reveal the assault to her husband.

The accused husband, Suraj (name changed to protect identity), a 30-year-old helper at a private company from Shirgaon, was arrested for killing his wife's alleged rapist. Police reported that Suraj and the deceased, Nagesh (name changed to protect identity), a 29-year-old man, were close friends living in the same area. According to the police, Nagesh sexually assaulted Suraj's wife while she was alone at home and threatened her with death if she told her husband.

Kiran Balwadkar, senior police inspector of Badlapur east police station, said, as quoted by TOI, "According to the plan, Suraj invited Nagesh on Jan 10. After drinking alcohol, Nagesh stayed at Suraj's house which is when the accused hit him on the head repeatedly with the hammer."

The following morning, Suraj informed the police that Nagesh had died after falling in the bathroom. However, the post-mortem report revealed that Nagesh had been bludgeoned to death. Based on this finding, the police interrogated Suraj, who eventually confessed to the crime.

