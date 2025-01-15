Bengaluru woman stranded without phone charge post 10.30 pm in HSR layout; What follows will amaze you

A young woman in Bengaluru, stranded at night after her phone and Yulu bike lost charge, experienced the city's kindness. A stranger lent her a charger and a dosa shop owner helped her recharge, showcasing Bengaluru's spirit of warmth and helpfulness toward strangers.

A young woman who recently moved to Bengaluru for an internship had an experience that highlighted the warmth and helpfulness of the city's people. The incident occurred when she found herself stranded late at night after her phone ran out of charge and her Yulu bike’s battery was nearly dead.

The woman, who shared her story on Reddit, explained how she had gone to Truffles restaurant in Indiranagar with a friend. After dinner, they parted ways to head to different destinations. She was on her way to HSR Layout using a Yulu bike that had just 13-15 km of range left. Unfortunately, her phone had a persistent issue of switching off at 30-40% charge.



At around 10:30 PM, her phone died while she was still en route. Left without navigation or a way to contact anyone, she grew increasingly anxious. Stuck at a red light, she turned to the man on a scooter beside her and asked for directions. The man, whom she referred to as "uncle," was extremely friendly and showed her the way to HSR Layout.

Realizing her predicament, the man tried to help further by pulling out a charging cable from his scooter. Despite his efforts, the phone couldn’t charge. As the signal turned green, he accompanied her to the side of the road to try again but still had no success.

In a gesture of immense trust and kindness, the man handed her an adapter and cable, telling her to find a nearby shop to charge her phone and reassuring her that he would collect it from her office later.



Grateful but still nervous, she walked to a small dosa shop nearby and explained her situation. The shop owner and staff warmly welcomed her and allowed her to charge her phone. With her phone partially charged and working again, she navigated her way back to her PG and safely ended her Yulu ride.

Reflecting on her experience, the young woman expressed her gratitude to the scooter rider and the dosa shop owner. She wrote that this incident, despite the initial anxiety, had shown her the true spirit of Bengaluru—a city where strangers readily go out of their way to help someone in need.

