Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby girl dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man, Parvez Fakruddin Siddiqui, was arrested by the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police in Kurla on Saturday for allegedly killing his three-month-old daughter, Afia Fatima, in a fit of rage following a dispute with his wife. He reportedly threw his daughter during the altercation, leading to her death.

As per the complaint lodged by the child's mother, Saba Parvez Siddiqui (26), the incident occurred around 12:00 PM at their home in Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla. At the time, Saba was feeding her older daughter, Dania Fatima (5), while holding Afia in her lap.

Saba lightly slapped her daughter Dania when she refused to eat, which angered her husband, Parvez. This led to a heated argument, during which Parvez allegedly assaulted Saba before grabbing Afia from her arms and throwing the infant to the ground. The baby was immediately picked up by her grandmother, but she was unresponsive.

The family quickly took Afia to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where doctors declared her dead before she could be admitted.

