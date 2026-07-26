A fire, caused by a short circuit, erupted at the Byculla police station building in Mumbai. In a separate event, a car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel, with no loss of life reported. Firefighters responded to both incidents.

Fire at Byculla Police Station

A fire broke out at the Byculla police station building in the capital of Maharashtra, Mumbai, on Sunday. According to the Mumbai Police, the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in the area, and further necessary action is being taken over this incident. Further details are awaited.

Blaze in Coastal Road Tunnel

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a car inside the Coastal Road tunnel in Mumbai on July 15, on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway to bring the blaze under control. According to initial information, no loss of life was reported in the incident. (ANI)