    Heavy rain lashes part of Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert for coming days

    Despite the delay, the monsoon is likely to sweep across Maharashtra soon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, for Monday and Tuesday (June 26–27) indicating heavy spells of rain.

    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai in Maharashtra on Friday and Saturday, likely due to the onset of the southwest monsoon in the region. For the city on June 26–27, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, signalling isolated regions of severe rainfall. According to the meteorological service, isolated areas in the Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts are likely to see light to moderate rain on Saturday.

    The monsoon was supposed to arrive in Mumbai between June 23 and 25, but Cyclone Biparjoy caused it to be delayed by over ten days. According to a meteorological expert from Mumbai, Cyclone Biparjoy prevented the monsoon from moving farther despite the fact that it had already reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11.

    The official stated that "conditions are now favourable for its further progress and it is likely to hit Mumbai over the weekend of June 23–25." 

    On the internet, a number of individuals also posted pictures and videos of the rain that fell in Mumbai on Saturday.

    Maharashtra is suffering from a heatwave with temperatures that have above 40 degrees Celsius, particularly in the Vidarbha area. On June 8, a week later than usual, the southwest monsoon arrived on the Indian mainland. Kerala typically experiences the arrival of the southwest monsoon on June 1.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
