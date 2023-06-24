Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala continues to witness surge in fever cases; Dry day to be observed today

    Kerala reported more than 13,000 cases of fever on Friday (June 23). Two people also succumbed to fever last day. According to the health department, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of fever cases.

    Aishwarya Nair
    Thiruvananthapuram: The number of fever cases continues to rise in Kerala. The state recorded more than 13,000 fever cases on Friday (June 23). As many as 13,521 people sought treatment due to fever last day and two people also reportedly died of fever. The two deceased are identified as Dhanish (13) from Thrissur's Chazhoor and Vijayan (56) from Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to an increase in fever cases, the government offices will observe a dry day today as part of preventive measures. 

    In a circular issued by the Director of Public Education, parents are instructed not to send their children with fever to school for three to five days and seek medical treatment. The head teacher and the medical officer of the health centre should be informed by the class teacher if multiple students in the class develop a fever.

    The circular stated, "Students coming to school must wear a mask even if they have mild symptoms of influenza. In case of symptoms like cough, sneeze and cold, wear a mask as a precaution and maintain adequate distance. A teacher should act as an Epidemic Nodal Officer in every school."

    According to the health department, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of fever cases.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a warning about dengue and rat fever in the meantime. He has also urged the State to conduct a cleaning campaign. The Chief Minister assured coordinated government intervention in response to the increasing incidents.  In order to stop the spread of dengue, he stated, it is urgent to eradicate the mosquito breeding grounds. 
     

