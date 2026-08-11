The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licence of a Malad-based establishment after an inspection found severe violations, including unhygienic conditions, large-scale presence of rodents, and non-compliance with food safety regulations.

FDA Suspends Licence of Malad Eatery

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has suspended the food licence of a Malad-based food establishment after an inspection found serious violations, including alleged unhygienic conditions, large-scale presence of rodents and non-compliance with food safety regulations.

The inspection was conducted by Food Safety Officers on August 7 at the premises located at Sarvodaya Bhuvan, Ramchandra Lane, Malad (West), Mumbai.

Multiple Violations Found During Inspection

During the inspection, officials found several deficiencies, including improper storage of food products, food articles kept in dirty and contaminated racks and directly on the floor, inadequate cleanliness of cold-storage facilities, and storage of expired and damaged/tampered packaged food products.

The FDA also found a lack of effective insect and rodent control measures, poor waste management practices, inadequate maintenance, and non-compliance with records related to food handlers' medical examinations and health documentation.

Major Rodent Infestation Highlighted

A major concern highlighted during the inspection was the large-scale presence of rodents in the vegetable and fruit storage area, posing a risk of contamination of food products.

Legal Action Taken

In view of the violations, the FDA has taken action under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. The food licence of the establishment has been suspended with immediate effect from July 27, 2026, until further orders.

During the suspension period, the unit has been prohibited from selling, distributing or carrying out any food business involving food products. The FDA has warned that strict legal action will be taken if the establishment is found operating during the suspension period. (ANI)