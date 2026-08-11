Opposition MPs plan a protest over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement and the Ram Temple donation row. The standoff intensifies as Rahul Gandhi demands answers on police action, while Kiren Rijiju challenges him to face Shah in Parliament.

Opposition party MPs are scheduled to hold a protest at Makar Dwar at 10.30 am on Tuesday over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement and the ongoing row concerning donations for the Ram Temple.

The planned demonstration comes amid a continuing standoff between the government and Opposition over the alleged police action against student protesters in the national capital and the functioning of Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

Rijiju dares Rahul Gandhi to face Shah in Parliament

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he should not "run away" from Parliament now that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to respond to the questions raised by him.

Rijiju's remarks came amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.

In a post on social media, Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi had been demanding a response from Amit Shah for several days. He argued that since Shah was now prepared to answer the questions in detail, the Congress leader should remain present and participate in the discussion. "Rahul Gandhi demanded a response from Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for days. Now that the Home Minister is ready to answer every point in detail, he must not run away," Rijiju said.

He further added that he has repeatedly asked Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha to face Shah directly in Parliament and raise all the issues he wanted answers to on the floor of the House.

'Who authorised police action?': Rahul Gandhi to Amit Shah

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on Amit Shah, demanding that the Union Home Minister answer who authorised the police action against student protesters in Delhi. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Gandhi said the Opposition wanted a direct answer on who ordered the police action and questioned whether there was culpability or incompetence.

"Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us," Gandhi said, adding that the Opposition wanted to know who ordered the action and, if Shah did not, who in the Ministry of Home Affairs had authorised it.

Gandhi also rejected the argument that the Opposition's concern was about Shah delivering a general statement in Parliament. He said the issue was that the Home Minister should clarify who authorised the alleged shooting and police action against students. "The question was always that Amit Shah has to make it clear who authorised the shooting of our youngsters in Delhi," Gandhi said, alleging that pellet guns were fired and students were beaten with lathis.

Gandhi further said that if Shah had ordered the police action, he would be responsible for the violence against the youth, while if he was unaware of the action, he would be incompetent. "Did he order it or did he not order it? If he ordered it, he is guilty of getting our children shot. And if he didn't know about it happening, he's incompetent. Either way, he should go," Gandhi said.

Parliamentary deadlock continues

His remarks came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings. Rijiju said the government was ready for a full debate on the student movement but maintained that the Opposition should not disrupt the Home Minister's statement.

The developments have added to the standoff between the ruling party and the Opposition as the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters its final days, with both sides blaming each other for the continuing deadlock.

Against this backdrop, opposition MPs are scheduled to gather at Makar Dwar at 10.30 am for the planned protest. (ANI)