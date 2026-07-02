BMC has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai, with gusty winds and high tides. The city is already witnessing severe waterlogging, disrupting road and rail traffic. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall during the night and into Friday morning. According to the civic body, occasional gusty winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph are also likely over the city.

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The BMC said a high tide is expected at 1:45 pm on Thursday and again at 1:31 am on July 3, while low tide is expected at 7:49 pm on Thursday and 7:11 am on Friday. The BMC further said that during the 24-hour period between 8 am on July 1 and 8 am on July 2, the city recorded an average rainfall of 172 mm, while the eastern suburbs received 189 mm and the western suburbs recorded 165 mm.

Widespread Waterlogging Disrupts City Life

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed severe waterlogging on Thursday following heavy rainfall that lashed the city since early morning, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life. Visuals from the Andheri, Navi Mumbai, Kurla East, SG Barve Road, Sindhi Society, Chembur, Kings Circle and Gandhi Market areas showed waterlogged roads, affecting vehicular movement.

As heavy rainfall continues in the city, Dadar Station in Mumbai also witnessed waterlogged railway tracks. Meanwhile, residents in waterlogged areas expressed concern over the recurring flooding during the monsoon. "I have been observing this for a long time; even a little rain leads to severe waterlogging. The government should implement waterlogging mitigation measures here," a local resident told ANI.

Train Services Affected

Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway network were also running behind schedule on Thursday morning due to reduced visibility caused by heavy rainfall, railway officials said. According to the Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), trains are running late because of reduced visibility in many parts across the network.

IMD Issues Red Alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours till 10:45 am. The weather department advised people to avoid weak structures and low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas; stay away from trees and electric poles; and remain updated with the latest weather information. (ANI)