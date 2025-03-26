Hawa Hawai...: Kunal Kamra mocks Nirmala Sitharaman in new video amid Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' row (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Amid the ongoing row over Kunal Kamra’s ‘gaddar’ remark, allegedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the comedian has doubled down with a new satire video—this time taking a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Undeterred by the controversy surrounding his ‘gaddar’ remark allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has hit back with another dose of political satire 'Hawa Hawai', taking direct potshots at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Just 20 hours ago, Kamra released a song titled 'Hum Honge Kangaal', targeting BJP’s economic policies.

The latest video, which mocks rising inflation, unemployment, and economic distress, comes as Kamra remains embroiled in a political firestorm over his remarks at a recent stand-up show. Several leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena condemned Kamra, accusing him of disrespecting the Maharashtra Deputy CM. While the comedian has maintained that satire is his tool to highlight 'political realities', the backlash against him has intensified, with police complaints and calls for action against him.

Kamra’s latest video (Hawa Hawai...Tanashahi) appears to be based on the iconic Hawa Hawai track from Mr. India. Titled "Aapka tax ka paisa ho raha hai hawa hawai" (Your tax money is going to waste), the satirical number takes subtle yet sharp digs at the BJP-led government, highlighting issues like worsening traffic and collapsing bridges.

With altered lyrics such as "Traffic badhane yeh hai aayi, bridges giraane yeh hai aayi, kehte hai isko tanashahi" (They’ve come to worsen traffic, they’ve come to bring down bridges, they call it dictatorship), Kamra uses humor to critique governance failures, echoing his trademark style of political satire. The song directly criticizes Sitharaman’s remarks on economic growth and takes a dig at the government’s alleged “tanashahi” (dictatorship).

In his previous parody 'Hum Honge Kangaal', a sharp twist on the iconic 'Hum Honge Kamyaab', he ridicules the vandalism his offices faces and the government’s handling of the economy while underscoring concerns over rising authoritarianism.

'Hum Honge Kangaal' takes a sharp jab at socio-political issues, blending satire with stark commentary. With lyrics like "Hum honge kangaal, hum honge kangaal ek din... Mann mein andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash, hum honge kangaal ek din..." (We will be bankrupt one day… blind faith in our hearts, the nation in ruins, we will be bankrupt one day), the parody paints a bleak picture of the country's trajectory.

He further amplifies his critique with lines such as "Honge nange chaaro or, karenge dange chaaro or, police ke pange chaaro or, ek din... Mann mein Nathuram, harkatein Asaram, hum honge kangaal ek din..." (People will be left with nothing, riots everywhere, police crackdowns all around… Nathuram in the mind, Asaram in the actions, we will be bankrupt one day), referencing political violence and religious extremism.

The video features visuals of an angry mob vandalizing The Habitat Club, torching Kamra’s posters, and chanting slogans against him. Sharing the clip on social media, the comedian captioned it, "Vikasit Bharat ka ek aur anthem" (Another anthem of developed India), delivering a pointed dig at the government's Viksit Bharat narrative.

The controversy around Kamra began after his stand-up joke on Eknath Shinde sparked outrage. Shinde, who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena in 2022 to align with the BJP, has often faced criticism from opposition parties and Thackeray loyalists, who accuse him of betrayal. Kamra’s satire tapped into this narrative, triggering a sharp reaction from the ruling coalition.

With his latest parody on Finance Minister, Kamra has signaled that he won’t back down. Whether this escalates the political and legal action against him remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—Kamra’s fight for satire as a form of protest is far from over.



