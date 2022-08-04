Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Police arrests Chemistry post-graduate, seizes over 700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400-crore

    An organic chemistry post-graduate who was detained in Nalasopara utilised his knowledge of the subject to produce narcotics. The raid at the Nalasopara facility was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the criminal section of the Mumbai Police.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    Mumbai Police on Thursday seized more than 700 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 1,400 crore and detained five people, among them a post-graduate in organic chemistry, following a search at a drug production facility in Nalasopara of the Palghar district.

    The raid at the Nalasopara facility was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the criminal section of the Mumbai Police, the official said. Cops claim that the defendants used to manufacture the drugs in a factory before selling them through their agents and making millions of dollars.

    "On the basis of certain inputs, the raid was completed. The ANC team searched the location and discovered that mephedrone, a prohibited substance, was being produced," official said.

    One individual was being held in Nalasopara while four of the suspects were apprehended in Mumbai, according to the official.

    An organic chemistry post-graduate who was detained in Nalasopara utilised his knowledge of the subject to produce narcotics, according to a police official. He said, "This is one of the largest narcotics hauls by the city police in recent memory." Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant and psychoactive drug that is illegal under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. It is often referred to as "meow meow" or "MD."

    The situation is reminiscent of Walter White from the television show Breaking Bad, a chemistry instructor who has Stage III lung cancer. After learning of his illness, Walter turns to making and distributing methamphetamines with the help of a former pupil named Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in order to provide for his family financially after his passing. As the story goes on, he is drawn further and further into the illegal drug trade and grows more and more brutal. He subsequently takes the identity "Heisenberg," which becomes associated with a kingpin in the Southwestern drug traffic.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
