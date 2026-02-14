One person died and several were injured after a slab from a metro construction site collapsed on an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai's Mulund. CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe and announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid for the deceased's family.

CM Fadnavis Orders Probe, Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed grief and ordered an immediate inquiry over the metro pillar that collapsed during the construction work, resulting in the death of one person and leaving several others injured. The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased's family and will bear the treatment costs of the injured. CM Fadnavis also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Maharashtra wrote, "In the Mulund area of Mumbai, a slab from the metro construction collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over this incident and has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the deceased's heirs, and the cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the state government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured."

मुंबईतील मुलुंड भागात मेट्रो बांधकामाचा स्लॅब कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत एका व्यक्तीचा मृत्यू झाला असून इतर काही जखमी झाले आहेत. या घटनेबद्दल मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी दुःख व्यक्त केले असून या घटनेच्या चौकशीचे आदेश दिले आहेत. मृताच्या वारसांना 5 लाख रुपये आर्थिक मदत राज्य… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 14, 2026

Officials Respond as Victim Details Emerge

Speaking to ANI, Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi also addressed the situation, confirming that four people had been injured, one of whom lost their life. "Two people are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU for treatment. Eknath Shinde has taken cognisance of this incident. He will order an inquiry regarding this incident, and whoever is found guilty will definitely face legal action."

The authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. The incident occurred after a section of a cement metro pillar collapsed during construction and fell on an auto-rickshaw near Johnson & Johnson Company in Maharashtra's Mulund.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Other injured individuals have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable conditions.

MMRDA and BMC Detail On-Site Response

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday said the Metro project team is at the site of the pillar collapse, conducting relief operations in close coordination with the BMC and disaster management authorities.

"Today, around 12:15 PM, an accident occurred near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. A section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by. In this incident, two people were injured and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Considering their condition, all necessary medical assistance is being provided. The Metro project team is present at the site, and rescue operations are underway at a war footing in coordination with BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Traffic Police, and the Disaster Management Authority," MMRDA wrote on X.

"Part of the metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 pm. During construction, a part of the cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot. 3-4 people in an auto-rickshaw likely injured..." the BMC stated. (ANI)