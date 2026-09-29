Mumbai Metro recently introduced a touchless spit box, labeled the first designated spitting facility in the world. After images of this unique unit went viral on social media, it sparked a lively online debate.

A rather unusual cleanliness initiative at Mumbai Metro stations has caught the internet’s attention after images of a dedicated “spit box” went viral on social media. The touchless facility has been labelled the “World’s First Defined Place To Spit”, triggering a lively debate over public hygiene, civic behaviour and whether providing a designated space for spitting is a practical solution or could normalise the habit.

The installation carries the branding of the Maha Mumbai Metro and MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority). The sensor-operated unit is placed alongside regular waste bins and can reportedly be opened without touching it. Instructions in both Marathi and English guide users on how to use the facility.

The unusual setup came into the spotlight after X user Zoru Bhathena shared a photograph of the facility on September 27. He captioned the post: “My Mumbai Metro. Now with dedicated Spitting Zones”, along with the image of the installation.

The post quickly prompted contrasting reactions. While some social media users viewed the facility as an innovative way of dealing with people who spit in public areas, others questioned why public spaces should accommodate the practice in the first place.

One user commented, “Such innovation should have happened long before,” suggesting that a dedicated facility could help address the problem of spitting on metro walls and floors. Another joked, “India has modern problems hence the first defined place to spit.”

Others were more sceptical. One person remarked, “I won’t be surprised if a picture of this same place after a month shows spit all around the bin,” raising concerns about whether the facility would actually remain clean. Another user questioned the message being sent by the installation, writing, “Why are they doing this.. what are they encouraging? Seriously, what’s happening around us is beyond any sane person’s understanding.”

Another commenter took a stronger stance, saying, “This is so wrong. There should be no spitting in the first place.”

The facility has therefore become an unexpected talking point online, with the debate reflecting differing views on how public transport authorities should tackle persistent cleanliness challenges.