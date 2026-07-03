BMC's Avinash Dhakane condemned a man's death in a Sakinaka manhole, questioning why the cover was removed. Mayor Ritu Tawde termed it an administrative mistake, announced Rs 10 lakh aid, and demanded action against negligent officials.

Avinash Dhakane, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner for the Eastern Suburbs, condemned the tragic death of a man who fell into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka and asserted that the civic body is actively working to ensure all manholes are covered. Speaking to ANI after inspecting the site on Thursday, Dhakane questioned why was the cover removed when it was previously reported to be in good condition.

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BMC Official Questions Manhole Cover's Removal

"The incident that occurred is condemnable; such an event should not have happened. Regarding monsoon preparedness, the BMC ensures that all manholes are covered and damaged ones are repaired. Instructions and written orders are issued to the wards, meetings are held, and compliance reports are collected to confirm the manholes are in good condition. We had received such reports from all the wards," Dhakane said.

Dhakane said preliminary findings indicated that no work order had been issued for the location. "After inspecting the site, it appears there was no work order for this. The manhole was in good condition, so why was it removed, and on whose orders? This will be investigated," he added.

He said the victim, identified as Aslam Shaikh, was reportedly walking while talking on his mobile phone when he failed to notice the open manhole beside the road. "Officers found prima facie responsible have been suspended," Dhakane said.

Further added, "We will also investigate which contractor employed the workers involved, why they were there, and who authorised the work, so that appropriate legal action can be taken against the responsible parties."

Mayor Calls it 'Administration's Mistake', Announces Aid

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday termed the death of a man after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area a "mistake on the administration's part" and announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family.

The Mayor took a stern stand against the civic officials, demanding the immediate suspension of the Ward Officer and suggesting that charges of "culpable homicide" be filed against those responsible for the negligence. "The incident that has occurred here is deeply unfortunate... Although the manhole was originally covered, work was undertaken to remove it and install a safety grate. Given the administration's 'Red Alert' status and the accumulation of water, pedestrians would not have been able to see the open manhole," Mayor Tawde said.

Criticising the timing of the maintenance work, the Mayor stated that her prior instructions were ignored."Work involving the opening of manholes to install grates should not be undertaken during such heavy rains. I had repeatedly instructed that all grate installation work be completed before the monsoon season began," she added. (ANI)