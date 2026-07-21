Anonymous individuals across India are showing solidarity with protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by sending them food through delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy. The trend began when a Mumbai resident ordered a meal for any hungry demonstrator. This act went viral, inspiring a nationwide movement of support.

What began as a single act of kindness from Mumbai soon turned into a nationwide show of solidarity after anonymous food deliveries started pouring in for protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The heartwarming story has gone viral, with social media users applauding strangers who chose to support demonstrators by sending meals through food delivery apps.

One of the most touching moments came when a Zomato delivery partner braved heavy rain to deliver a food packet to the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Dressed in a raincoat and helmet, he explained that the meal had been ordered by Anuj Rawat from Mumbai, Maharashtra, for anyone at the protest who was hungry.

The video of the delivery executive has since gone viral across X and Instagram, earning widespread praise for the anonymous act of kindness.

In the clip, the delivery partner says, "Anuj naam ka bhaiya hai Mumbai, Maharashtra se. Inka naam Anuj Rawat hai. Inhone bola hai ki khaana jo koi Jantar Mantar pe bhookha vyakti hai usse aap le jaa ke de sakte ho. Vo online pay kar diya paisa."

(Translation: "A man named Anuj Rawat from Mumbai, Maharashtra, ordered this food. He asked me to give it to anyone who is hungry at Jantar Mantar. He has already paid for it online.")

Check the viral video here:

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The Mumbai resident was not the only one to extend support. In the early hours of the morning, around 2:15 am, the Sachkhand Foundation shared another video showing multiple food packets from popular outlets, including McDonald's, being delivered to the protest site. The clip suggested that several people from different locations had joined the effort, sending meals to protesters as a gesture of solidarity and ensuring that those participating in the demonstration had access to food.

Check the viral video here:

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Another Instagram video showed a chai stall being set up at the protest site, offering free tea and snacks to the demonstrators as a gesture of support.

Check the viral video here:

The unexpected gesture quickly inspired others across the country to do the same. Soon, delivery executives from Zomato, Swiggy and other platforms began arriving one after another with food packets addressed to the protesters.

Many users praised not only the anonymous donors but also the delivery partners who ensured the meals reached the intended recipients. Others noted how digital platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy are increasingly being used for acts of generosity, allowing people to help strangers from hundreds of kilometres away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged NDA lawmakers to connect with young people, address their concerns, and reassure them that those involved in paper leak cases will face legal action, according to people familiar with the matter.

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