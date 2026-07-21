The Supreme Court asked AIIMS to submit a medical report on rape convict Asaram Bapu's health within a week. The court is considering his plea for interim bail on medical grounds while his appeal against his Jodhpur rape conviction is pending.

SC Seeks Medical Report for Bail Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to submit a medical report on the health condition of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu as it considers his plea for bail on medical grounds.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale asked the medical board to submit its report within a week. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Rajasthan government, said that Asaram visited Ayodhya and Kashi three months ago. "We are not granting regular bail except if we are satisfied it is required on a medical ground. Let the report come," said the bench.

The counsel appearing for Asaram told the bench that his client's case may be referred to the director of AIIMS, who may constitute a team of doctors to conduct a thorough examination and can submit a report on whether he should be admitted as a patient.

Background of the Conviction

The apex court was hearing a plea of Asaram challenging the Rajasthan High Court's decision to uphold his conviction for sexually assaulting a minor devotee in Jodhpur in 2013. He also sought interim bail while his appeal remains pending.

A trial court convicted Asaram Bapu and two co-accused. In May this year, the High Court upheld Asaram's conviction for rape and related offences; however, it found that the ingredients of criminal conspiracy and gang rape were not made out and acquitted them of those offences. (ANI)