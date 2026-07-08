Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive witnessed an unexpected dose of Bollywood nostalgia after a young man dressed as the legendary superhero Krrish was spotted sprinting and performing dramatic superhero stunts.

Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive witnessed an unexpected dose of Bollywood nostalgia after a young man dressed as the legendary superhero Krrish was spotted sprinting and performing dramatic superhero stunts, leaving onlookers entertained and social media buzzing. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by Neeraj Majhi, who humorously claimed that public safety had finally arrived in Mumbai.

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Originally portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, Krrish made his debut in the 2006 blockbuster Krrish and has remained one of Bollywood's most celebrated superheroes ever since. Instantly recognisable for his all-black costume, flowing coat and signature eye mask, the character continues to enjoy a loyal fan following nearly two decades later.

In the viral clip, the young man fully embraced the superhero persona, donning Krrish's trademark black costume and mask as he dashed across Marine Drive. He repeatedly broke into energetic sprints, launched into jumps and struck dramatic superhero poses, recreating the iconic style of Hrithik Roshan's beloved character.

The unusual spectacle quickly grabbed attention, with several pedestrians stopping mid-walk to watch the performance. While some turned around for a closer look, others were seen smiling and enjoying the light-hearted act as the self-styled superhero continued entertaining people along Mumbai's famous waterfront.

The video sparked a wave of reactions online. While some users joked about the extraordinary lengths content creators go to for viral fame, many applauded the young man's confidence and carefree spirit.