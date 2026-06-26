Mumbai Police's Narcotics Cell arrested a 20-year-old man in Goregaon, seizing 750 grams of heroin worth an estimated Rs 3.75 crore. The accused, a carrier, has no prior criminal record. The investigation is ongoing.

The Mumbai Police's Narcotics Cell has seized 750 grams of heroin worth an estimated Rs 3.75 crore in the international market and arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the case, officials said on Friday. The seizure was made during an operation in Goregaon based on confidential information.

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Investigation Underway

Speaking to ANI, DCP, Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police, Pournima Chougule Shringi said, "About 750 grams of heroin was seized, with an estimated international market value of Rs 3.75 crore. The operation was carried out on the road after confidential information was received, and one carrier was arrested."

She said only one accused has been arrested so far and there is no confirmed link to a known drug syndicate, though possibilities are being explored. "So far, only one person has been nabbed, and the case is being thoroughly investigated. At present, there is no confirmed link to a known drug syndicate, though possibilities are being explored," the DCP said.

According to police, the arrested accused is 20 years old and has no previous criminal record. Further investigation into the case is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)