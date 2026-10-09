Following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and other Maharashtra districts. Temperatures are significantly above normal. The alert will be in effect until Oct 10.

As the southwest monsoon pulls back, initial hot and humid conditions in Mumbai intensified into isolated heat-wave warnings, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with weather officials issuing yellow alerts across several districts of Maharashtra, specifically Thane, According to the Met department, in Mumbai, hot weather conditions escalated on Friday, October 9, 2026, with dry weather expected to follow for the remainder of the forecast period. Raigad is experiencing similar weather initially, followed by isolated heat-wave conditions and a subsequent return to warm weather, IMD said.

IMD Issues Widespread Yellow Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert (Watch - Be Aware) for Day 2, expanding coverage along the western belt to include Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and its ghats, Satara and its ghats, Sangli, and Sholapur.

On Saturday, October 10, 2026, the yellow alert narrows to select coastal, southern, and ghat districts, specifically Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, the Ghats of Kolhapur, the Ghats of Satara, and Sangli.

By Day 4, Sunday, October 11 and Day 5, Monday, October 12, conditions are expected to normalise completely, with green warnings (no adverse weather action required) returning across the entire state of Maharashtra, IMD said.

Economic Impact and Inflation Risks

The weather patterns are also drawing examination from economic analysts tracking agricultural risks. Weighing in on the macro outlook from Mumbai, CRISIL Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi noted that upside risks remain prevalent on the food inflation front. "The inflation risk from the food side is tilted to the upside," Joshi said.

He added, "In that scenario, you'll have to wait and see because El Niño intensifying means there is a possibility of further disruptions from the weather side, which could have implications for crops and inflation also."

He further emphasised that while uncertainties persist, future policy actions will closely depend on incoming macroeconomic and meteorological data. "You can't be sure about that. You'll have to observe how it happens. I think the policy will also take into account what the incoming data is indicating on this front," CRISIL Chief Economist said.

Temperatures Soar Above Normal

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in parts of Mumbai and Raigad for Friday, as temperatures continued to rise above normal. The heatwave warning comes after IMD on Oct 3 announced the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai.

According to IMD, Santacruz in Mumbai logged a temperature of 37.6°C, which was 4.5°C above normal, leading weather experts to expect the hot weather to continue through Oct 14 or possibly till the middle of next week. (ANI)