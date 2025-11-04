In a major bust, the DRI seized 42.34 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹42 crore at Mumbai airport. Two passengers from Bangkok were arrested after the drugs were found concealed in food packets. This is the second major DRI bust in three days.

In a major success under continuing "Operation Weed Out", the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 42.34 kg of high-grade Hydroponic Weed, valued at approximately ₹42 crore in the illicit market, from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday.

According to the release of the Ministry of Finance, acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the two passengers shortly after arrival and subjected their baggage to detailed examination. The search led to the recovery of 21 food packets, including noodles and biscuits, which were found to contain Hydroponic Weed concealed ingeniously within regular food packaging. Field tests using the NDPS kit confirmed the presence of narcotic substances. The contraband, weighing 42.34 kg, was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and both passengers were arrested.

DRI's Consecutive Drug Busts

This marks the second major drug bust by DRI in just three days, following the seizure of 4.7 kg of cocaine worth ₹47 crore on Friday (31.10.2025), in which five persons, including carriers, financers, handlers, and distributors, were arrested. Together, these operations have led to the recovery of over ₹100 crore worth of narcotics in the past three days, dealing a decisive blow to organised drug-trafficking networks operating through India's western gateways.

'Operation Weed Out' and Evolving Smuggling Trends

Additionally, under Operation Weed Out, the DRI has seized 292.9 kg of Hydroponic weed at various airports in India. The DRI continues to remain vigilant against evolving smuggling trends, particularly the increasing use of food packets and consumable items for drug concealment and Indian nationals as carriers.

Commitment to 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'

The DRI stands firm in its commitment to building a Nasha Mukt Bharat by relentlessly intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking networks, and safeguarding the health, well-being, and security of citizens. (ANI)